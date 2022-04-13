Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 6,798 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

