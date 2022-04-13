Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 8,110 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,711,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

