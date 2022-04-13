Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $934,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Discovery by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.