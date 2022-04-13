Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

