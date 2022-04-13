Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 7,349 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

