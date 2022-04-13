Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $1.05 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after buying an additional 513,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after buying an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $138,752,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

