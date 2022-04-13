Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $892,000 Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

RKLY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

