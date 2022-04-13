Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,954,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $97.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

