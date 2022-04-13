Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 117,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.