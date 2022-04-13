Barclays Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.14.

MET stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 79.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after buying an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

