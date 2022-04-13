Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.68) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.49) to GBX 2,590 ($33.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.27) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.64).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,616.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.52. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.58).

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,899.92).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

