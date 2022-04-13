Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 493,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,145. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $693.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

