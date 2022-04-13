Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $503.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 507.20 ($6.61), with a volume of 487748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.80 ($6.68).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.56) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.50 ($10.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 642.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,572.69).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

