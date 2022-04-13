Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $17.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.09 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

