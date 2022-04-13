BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.17.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE:BCE opened at C$72.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.07. BCE has a twelve month low of C$57.66 and a twelve month high of C$73.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.