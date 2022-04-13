BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.17.

TSE:BCE opened at C$72.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.07. BCE has a twelve month low of C$57.66 and a twelve month high of C$73.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.