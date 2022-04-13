Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $713,661.98 and $34,494.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

