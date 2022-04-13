Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($58.70) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.13 ($84.92).

ETR:BC8 opened at €44.97 ($48.88) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($75.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.12.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

