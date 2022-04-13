Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

