BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $338.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.50.

Shares of BGNE opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

