BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $338.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.50.
Shares of BGNE opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56.
About BeiGene (Get Rating)
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.