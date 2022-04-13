Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BXE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Bellatrix Exploration shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 81,610 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

