Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BXE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Bellatrix Exploration shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 81,610 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)
Further Reading
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.