Benchmark (LON:BMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.60

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.59 ($0.63), with a volume of 39383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The company has a market cap of £342.04 million and a P/E ratio of -18.69.
Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.