Berenberg Bank Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.50 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been given a €12.50 ($13.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UCG. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.42 ($17.84).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

