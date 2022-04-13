bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.28 ($17.70) and last traded at €15.96 ($17.35). Approximately 3,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.60 ($16.96).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

