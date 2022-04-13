Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Bilibili stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after buying an additional 250,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,427,000 after buying an additional 1,406,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bilibili by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

