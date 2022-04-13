Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.20. 62,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,426,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

