Binemon (BIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.41 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.75 or 0.07556788 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 1.00165556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

