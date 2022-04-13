BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $5.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock remained flat at $$5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,554. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

