Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

