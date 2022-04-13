Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 81,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 10,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The firm has a market cap of $24.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Bioxytran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIXT)
