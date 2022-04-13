Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.18. Bird Global shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99.
Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
