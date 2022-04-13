Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.18. Bird Global shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $137,437,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $75,919,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,443,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $23,356,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

