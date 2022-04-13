Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.26 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $34.02 or 0.00085034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $595.80 million and approximately $30.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00365256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

