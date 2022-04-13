BitCore Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.71 million and $178,049.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.84 or 0.07547583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00833965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00093574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00573736 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00370136 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

