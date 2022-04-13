Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Knight in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

BKI stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,707,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.