BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 277.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,108,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,538,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 792,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

