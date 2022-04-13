BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $753.66

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 753.66 ($9.82) and traded as low as GBX 726 ($9.46). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.58), with a volume of 204,953 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.66. The company has a market cap of £758.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

