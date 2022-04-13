Bloomin’ Brands’ (BLMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 15,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,287. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

