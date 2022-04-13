Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.00

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 134.21 ($1.75), with a volume of 216855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.31. The company has a market cap of £663.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £42,350 ($55,186.34).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

