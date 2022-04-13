Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.
About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
