Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

