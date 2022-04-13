B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.82) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.93) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 627.33 ($8.17).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 549.80 ($7.16) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 590.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49).

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.