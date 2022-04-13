BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DMB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.