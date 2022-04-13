BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DMB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

