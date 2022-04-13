Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

BAH opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

