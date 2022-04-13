Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Achieves $72.87 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $72.87 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00257720 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00651910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

