Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $64,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

