Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.80. Boxed shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.