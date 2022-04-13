Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.80. Boxed shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
