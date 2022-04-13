Brady (NYSE:BRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

BRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brady by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

