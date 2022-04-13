Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

BCLI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.04. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.