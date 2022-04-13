Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.04.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

