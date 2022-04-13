BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 53,339 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $516.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

