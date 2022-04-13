Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.62. 3,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 399,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAK. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braskem by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

