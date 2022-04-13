Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.43

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $19.84. Braskem shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 364,780 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BRKMY)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.